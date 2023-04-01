Car crashes into tree in Norfolk, killing man

The crash happened around 11 a.m. on Jan. 3 near the intersection of Granby Street and Afton Avenue.

NORFOLK, Va. — A 47-year-old man who was driving down Granby Street on Tuesday crashed into a tree, and has died from his injuries, police say.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. near the intersection with Afton Avenue.

When police got there, they found Jay Meeker, of Norfolk, seriously hurt. Medics rushed him to a hospital, but doctors couldn't save him, they said.

There weren't any other cars involved in the crash.