Man dies after car crashes into trees in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — The city of Suffolk is investigating a single-vehicle crash that left a man dead early Monday morning.
A spokesperson said the accident happened on Route 164 westbound near Bridge Road northbound at 1 a.m.
Investigators said the car apparently went off the roadway and hit several trees before stopping.
A man - the driver - died at the scene, but police hadn't shared his name Monday morning.
Suffolk Police and Fire & Rescue are still investigating the crash. They haven't determined yet what caused the crash.