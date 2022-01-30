x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

UPDATE: Police ID man killed in Sussex County crash

The driver of the 2018 Freightliner, 45-year-old Alcides Garcia Olmes, died upon impact.
Credit: 13News Now

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police have identified a man who was killed in a vehicle crash early Sunday in Sussex County. 

The crash happened at 2:23 a.m. on Interstate 95 northbound, according to police.

Troopers said a 2016 Freightliner was struck from behind by a 2018 Freightliner. 

The driver of the 2018 Freightliner, 45-year-old Alcides Garcia Olmes, from Orlando, Florida died upon impact. 

Interstate 95 northbound was shut down for a period of time due to the crash. 

The incident remains under ongoing investigation at this time.

Related Articles

In Other News

Icy conditions following snowstorm creates challenges, VDOT crews working through Sunday