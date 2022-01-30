UPDATE: Police ID man killed in Sussex County crash

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police have identified a man who was killed in a vehicle crash early Sunday in Sussex County.
The crash happened at 2:23 a.m. on Interstate 95 northbound, according to police.
Troopers said a 2016 Freightliner was struck from behind by a 2018 Freightliner.
The driver of the 2018 Freightliner, 45-year-old Alcides Garcia Olmes, from Orlando, Florida died upon impact.
Interstate 95 northbound was shut down for a period of time due to the crash.
The incident remains under ongoing investigation at this time.