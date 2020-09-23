Man dies in Isle of Wight accident after car hits mailbox, tree, overturns in ditch

The accident, on Brewers Neck Boulevard just south of Route 17, happened around 10:30 p.m., according to police.

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. — State police said a man died in an Isle of Wight crash Tuesday night, after his car hit ran into a ditch and hit a mailbox, a tree, and then overturned.

The accident, on Brewers Neck Boulevard just south of Route 17, happened around 10:30 p.m., according to police.

The driver, Dean Avrey Turner, was taken to a hospital for his injuries. Passenger Richard Conrad Sawyer, 76, died at the scene of the accident.

He was from Windsor, Virginia.