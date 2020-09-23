Man dies in Isle of Wight accident after car hits mailbox, tree, overturns in ditch

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. — State police said a man died in an Isle of Wight crash Tuesday night, after his car hit ran into a ditch and hit a mailbox, a tree, and then overturned.
The accident, on Brewers Neck Boulevard just south of Route 17, happened around 10:30 p.m., according to police.
The driver, Dean Avrey Turner, was taken to a hospital for his injuries. Passenger Richard Conrad Sawyer, 76, died at the scene of the accident.
He was from Windsor, Virginia.
State police said by Wednesday morning, no charges had been pressed in the case. They said it was an ongoing investigation.