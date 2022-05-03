Man dies after vehicle crashes, overturns in Gloucester, VSP says

He was taken to Riverside Regional Hospital in Newport News, but he died from his injuries a day later.

GLOUCESTER, Va. — A man is dead after a car crash that happened in Gloucester on Sunday.

According to Virginia State Police, the single-vehicle crash happened on Glass Road, which is west of Carr Lane in the community of Hayes.

An investigation revealed that the driver of a 2018 Ford Fusion lost control of his vehicle and ran off the roadway, which caused him to hit a ditch line and overturn. At the time of the crash, the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

He was taken to Riverside Regional Hospital in Newport News, but he died from his injuries on Monday.