x
Man dies after vehicle crashes, overturns in Gloucester, VSP says

He was taken to Riverside Regional Hospital in Newport News, but he died from his injuries a day later.
Credit: Virginia State Police
The scene of a fatal crash in Gloucester.

GLOUCESTER, Va. — A man is dead after a car crash that happened in Gloucester on Sunday. 

According to Virginia State Police, the single-vehicle crash happened on Glass Road, which is west of Carr Lane in the community of Hayes. 

An investigation revealed that the driver of a 2018 Ford Fusion lost control of his vehicle and ran off the roadway, which caused him to hit a ditch line and overturn. At the time of the crash, the driver was not wearing a seatbelt. 

He was taken to Riverside Regional Hospital in Newport News, but he died from his injuries on Monday. 

He's been identified as Aidan Carter-Lewis, a 22-year-old.

