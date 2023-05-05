Man hurt after crashing dirt bike into vehicle in Elizabeth City, police say

The Elizabeth City Police Department said it happened in the 900 block of Hunter Street. Criminal charges are pending further investigation.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — A man was hurt after crashing his dirt bike into the rear of another vehicle in Elizabeth City Thursday afternoon, according to police.

The Elizabeth City Police Department said it happened in the 900 block of Hunter Street and officers responded shortly before 3:40 p.m.

According to the police department, officers found Thomas Stokley, 30, on the ground with injuries to his lower extremities. Medics took him to the Sentara hospital in Elizabeth City, then he was flown to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital to be treated.

Investigators believe that Stokley was riding his blue 2023 Yamaha dirt bike on Hunter Street when he ran into the rear of a 2022 Toyota vehicle, throwing him to the ground.

The police department said criminal charges are pending further investigation.