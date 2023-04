It happened in the 100 block of West Mercury Boulevard, which is close to La Salle Avenue and North King Street.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HAMPTON, Va. — A man was killed Sunday night after being hit by a passing car in Hampton, police said.

It happened in the 100 block of West Mercury Boulevard, which is close to La Salle Avenue and North King Street. Police got the call around 8:15 p.m.

The Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue pronounced the man dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle stayed behind and is working with investigators.