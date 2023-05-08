Man killed after car crashes into box truck in Accomack County, VSP says

The crash happened at the intersection of Saxis Road and Willfisher Road, which is in the area of Makemie Park and Temperanceville.

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. — A man died after crashing his car into a box truck in Accomack County Sunday morning, Virginia State Police (VSP) said.

The crash happened at the intersection of Saxis Road and Willfisher Road, which is in the area of Makemie Park and Temperanceville, around 8:30 a.m.

Investigators believe that Adam Godwin, 32, was driving a Ford Explorer west on Saxis Road when he crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a Mitsubishi box truck.

After the collision, the truck was pushed into a ditch and the Explorer spun out in the road.

Godwin died upon impact and wasn't wearing a seatbelt when the crash happened. The box truck driver wasn't hurt.