Man killed after vehicle rolls over, crashes in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man was killed after his vehicle rolled over and crashed near the Salem area of Virginia Beach early Saturday morning, police said.

The Virginia Beach Police Department said the crash happened in the 2000 block of Salem Road and involved one vehicle. Police responded to the crash shortly before 2:15 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators think that the vehicle Edward Savitsky, 53, was driving veered off the roadway when approaching a curve. Speeding and wet road conditions are believed to have contributed to the crash.

Savitsky was pronounced dead where the crash happened.