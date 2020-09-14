Man killed, three seriously injured in wrong-way Gloucester crash

A Hyundai Elantra with a female driver, adult male passenger and child in the back, was driving the wrong way down Route 14. The male passenger died.

GLOUCESTER, Va. — The Virginia State Police said one man had been killed, and three people, including a child, were seriously hurt in a head-on crash on Gloucester's Route 14 Sunday night.

Police said the accident happened around 10:43 p.m., just east of Crab Thicket Road.

According to a release, a 2002 Hyundai Elantra with a female driver, adult male passenger and child in the back seat, was heading west in a lane meant for east-bound travel.

The Elantra collided head-on with a 2009 Chevrolet Impala, whose driver has not been identified. He or she was taken to Norfolk Sentara Hospital with serious injuries.

From the Elantra, the driver and child were taken to Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News. Their injuries were considered serious.

Responders took the Elantra's male passenger, 50-year-old Robert Lindsay-Cruz, to Walter Reed Hospital, where he died. He was from Williamsburg.