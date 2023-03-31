x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

Man killed in vehicle crash in Mathews County, VSP says

The crash happened at the intersection of Fitchetts Wharf Road and Haven Beach Road, which is in the community of Moon outside of Mathews.
Credit: BestStockFoto - stock.adobe.com

MATHEWS COUNTY, Va. — A man was killed early Friday morning after his vehicle crashed and caught on fire, a spokesperson for the Virginia State Police (VSP) said.

The crash happened at the intersection of Fitchetts Wharf Road and Haven Beach Road, which is in the community of Moon outside of Mathews. Police responded shortly after 12:15 a.m.

VSP investigators believe that the driver, a 37-year-old man, was traveling on Fitchetts Wharf Road in his 2018 Audi sedan when he ran into a ditch and struck a tree head-on.

VSP is working to identify the man in order to notify his next of kin. 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

VAULT: The Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel turns 59 this April

Before You Leave, Check This Out