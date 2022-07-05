x
Man killed in vehicle crash on Military Highway in Norfolk, police say

NORFOLK, Va. — A 27-year-old man was killed in a vehicle crash on Military Highway in Norfolk late Monday night.

The crash happened in the 6500 block of North Military Highway, according to the Norfolk Police Department. That's about five minutes from Norfolk International Airport. 

Around 10:20 p.m., police officers responded and found Ronaldo Luque-Hernandez seriously hurt. He was taken to a hospital to be treated but was later pronounced dead.

Luque-Hernandez's vehicle was the only one that crashed. The police department didn't say what kind of vehicle it was or what led to Luque-Hernandez crashing. 

Investigators are still looking into what happened.

