x
Man killed after vehicle leaves roadway, hits tree in Virginia Beach; police say

The incident happened in the 1100 block of Swallow Drive, which is near the Lynnhaven part of Virginia Beach.
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A 27-year-old man died after his vehicle left a roadway and hit a tree in Virginia Beach on Thursday afternoon, according to police.

The incident happened in the 1100 block of Swallow Drive, which is near the Lynnhaven part of Virginia Beach. The Virginia Beach Police Department said its officers and traffic safety unit responded to a single-vehicle crash at that address shortly before 2:30 p.m.

The driver was identified as Kyle Mapstone, who was pronounced dead shortly after 2:45 p.m. He was the only person in the vehicle, the police department said. His next of kin was notified.

The incident is being investigated.

