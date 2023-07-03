Man killed in motorcycle crash in Suffolk

The crash happened in the 500 block of County Street and involved two vehicles.

SUFFOLK, Va. — A man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Suffolk late Saturday night, police said.

The crash happened in the 500 block of County Street and involved two vehicles. Police officers responded around 11 p.m. that night.

Investigators think that the motorcycle, which was driven by 24-year-old Myles Lavarez Goodman, struck a vehicle that was backing out of a driveway. The other vehicle had one person inside.

Goodman was pronounced dead where the crash happened, according to the Suffolk Police Department.

Police are still investigating the crash and didn't share further information about what happened.