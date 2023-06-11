Police: Man on bicycle killed in apparent hit and run crash in Hampton

The crash happened on an isolated stretch of W. Pembroke Avenue, west of Queen Street.

HAMPTON, Va. — A man riding a bicycle was killed in Hampton early Sunday morning, and police are investigating it as a hit-and-run.

According to a spokesperson, their emergency dispatch was notified around 12:30 a.m. Sunday about a crash on an isolated stretch of W. Pembroke Avenue, west of Queen Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man who appeared to have been hit by a car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle involved apparently fled the scene.

Police have not yet released the victim’s name. The crash remains under investigation.