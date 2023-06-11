Police: Man on bicycle killed in apparent hit and run crash in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — A man riding a bicycle was killed in Hampton early Sunday morning, and police are investigating it as a hit-and-run.
According to a spokesperson, their emergency dispatch was notified around 12:30 a.m. Sunday about a crash on an isolated stretch of W. Pembroke Avenue, west of Queen Street.
When officers arrived, they found a man who appeared to have been hit by a car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The vehicle involved apparently fled the scene.
Police have not yet released the victim’s name. The crash remains under investigation.
Anyone who has information that will assist police is asked to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-562-5887. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip using the P3 Tips app, or online at P3Tips.com.