Man seriously injured in hit-and-run crash while riding a motorcycle in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake Police are investigating a hit and run crash that happened in their city Monday night.

We're told someone hit a motorcyclist on Portsmouth Boulevard by the Chesapeake Square Mall around 8:30 p.m..

Medics rushed the man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police didn't provide any information on a possible suspect vehicle.

Part of Portsmouth Boulevard was closed while police investigated.