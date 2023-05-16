Man seriously injured in hit-and-run crash while riding a motorcycle in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake Police are investigating a hit and run crash that happened in their city Monday night.
We're told someone hit a motorcyclist on Portsmouth Boulevard by the Chesapeake Square Mall around 8:30 p.m..
Medics rushed the man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police didn't provide any information on a possible suspect vehicle.
Part of Portsmouth Boulevard was closed while police investigated.
