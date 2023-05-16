x
Man seriously injured in hit-and-run crash while riding a motorcycle in Chesapeake

Medics rushed the man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police didn't provide any information on a possible suspect vehicle.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake Police are investigating a hit and run crash that happened in their city Monday night.

We're told someone hit a motorcyclist on Portsmouth Boulevard by the Chesapeake Square Mall around 8:30 p.m..

Medics rushed the man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police didn't provide any information on a possible suspect vehicle.

Part of Portsmouth Boulevard was closed while police investigated.

This is a developing story. Check back here on 13newsnow.com and on our next news broadcast on 13News Now.

