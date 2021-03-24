Man trapped in car with life-threatening injuries after James City County crash

A medical helicopter was called to help the driver, but because of the weather, it wasn't able to transport him. He was driven to MCV in Richmond.

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — The Virginia State Police said a man crashed into a wooded median of I-64 in James City County Wednesday morning, leaving him with life-threatening injuries.

Sgt. Michelle Anaya, a spokesperson for the VSP, said several people called about the accident near the 227 mile marker around 7:06 a.m.

When police got there, the driver was trapped in the 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander with life-threatening injuries.

Anaya said a medical helicopter was called for Courtney Dixon, but the weather stopped it from being able to transport him to a hospital.

Instead, Dixon had to be rushed to the Medical College of Virginia at VCU by ambulance.