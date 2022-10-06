Medical flight called to help after serious crash in Accomack County

State Police said a tractor-trailer was attempting to back into a private road from Route 175 when a Jeep crashed into the trailer portion.

ACCOMACK, Va. — Two people were hospitalized after a Jeep crashed into a tractor-trailer on Virginia's Eastern Shore on Thursday morning.

A spokeswoman for the Virginia State Police said about 10 minutes after 9 a.m., there was a crash on Chincoteague Road (Route 175) near Coardtown Road in the Wattsville area.

State Police said that based on a preliminary investigation, the tractor-trailer was attempting to back into a private road from Route 175 when a 2010 Jeep Cherokee traveling eastbound on Route 175 crashed into the trailer portion of the truck.

First responders rushed to the scene and ended up calling a medical flight for help.

The driver of the Jeep, an 82-year-old man, as well as a 67-year-old woman passenger, were taken to Peninsula Regional Medical Center, Salisbury. Police said their injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was unhurt.

A detour was set up while police investigated, and the road was reopened shortly after 10 a.m.