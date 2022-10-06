x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

Medical flight called to help after serious crash in Accomack County

State Police said a tractor-trailer was attempting to back into a private road from Route 175 when a Jeep crashed into the trailer portion.
Credit: Virginia State Police

ACCOMACK, Va. — Two people were hospitalized after a Jeep crashed into a tractor-trailer on Virginia's Eastern Shore on Thursday morning.

A spokeswoman for the Virginia State Police said about 10 minutes after 9 a.m., there was a crash on Chincoteague Road (Route 175) near Coardtown Road in the Wattsville area.

State Police said that based on a preliminary investigation, the tractor-trailer was attempting to back into a private road from Route 175 when a 2010 Jeep Cherokee traveling eastbound on Route 175 crashed into the trailer portion of the truck.

First responders rushed to the scene and ended up calling a medical flight for help.

The driver of the Jeep, an 82-year-old man, as well as a 67-year-old woman passenger, were taken to Peninsula Regional Medical Center, Salisbury. Police said their injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was unhurt.

A detour was set up while police investigated, and the road was reopened shortly after 10 a.m.

No charges have been placed at this time, and the crash remains under investigation.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Garbage truck involved in multi-vehicle Virginia Beach crash

Before You Leave, Check This Out