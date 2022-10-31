Mighty Dream Forum starts Nov. 1. Here's what to expect with traffic flow and road closures.

We have a list of what you can expect to happen in the downtown Norfolk area.

NORFOLK, Va. — On Tuesday, the first Mighty Dream Forum kicks off in downtown Norfolk after weeks of anticipation.

The event, which was spearheaded by Grammy-award winning artist Pharrell Williams, hopes to create a space for the exchange of ideas and opportunities for growth among local Black-owned businesses and other minority entrepreneurs.

Even if you don't plan on attending, if you normally drive in the downtown area, this event will likely impact your commute.

According to the Downtown Norfolk Council, you can expect short, intermittent road closures along Freemason Street, Granby Street, Olney Road, Wilson Avenue and Church Street from November 1 through November 8.

If you park in these areas, you can expect to not be able to do so through November 7:

North side of W. Olney Road, between the eastern edge of the Cofer Lot and W. Wilson Avenue.

North and south sides of W. Wilson Avenue, adjacent to the Cofer Lot and continuing to W. Olney Road.

For the business block party, which is happening on Tuesday, traffic restrictions will run all day in the following places:

Northbound and Southbound Granby Street, between Virginia Beach Boulevard and Olney Road.

Eastbound and Westbound Olney Road, between W. Wilson Avenue to the entrance of Bob’s Gun Shop parking lot on E. Olney Road.

W. Wilson Avenue, between Granby Street and W. Olney Road.

E. Wilson Avenue, between Granby Street and Moseley Lane.

Addison Street, between Granby Street and Moseley Lane.

If you park in the following areas at any point on Tuesday, your car will be removed: