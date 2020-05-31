Officials said they would shut down roadways in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Department of Transportation is closing highways in Minneapolis and St. Paul at 5 p.m. instead of 8 p.m. as initially planned.

The closures are also set to be more extensive than they were on Saturday.

Curfews are also in effect for Minneapolis, St. Paul and several surrounding cities and counties, since 8 p.m. in an effort to keep people away from any potential danger that could ensue from any violent rioting.

These were the stretches that were set to close in the original plan:

I-35W northbound and southbound between I-694 and Hwy 62

between I-694 and Hwy 62 I-35E northbound and southbound between Hwy 36 and Hwy 62

between Hwy 36 and Hwy 62 I-94 eastbound and westbound between I-694 and the I-694/I-494 interchange

between I-694 and the I-694/I-494 interchange I-394 eastbound between Hwy 100 and I-94

between Hwy 100 and I-94 Hwy 55 northbound and southbound between Hwy 62 and I-94

New closures include:

I-94 in St. Paul

I-35 eastbound in St. Paul