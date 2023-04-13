Monarch Way on ODU's campus closed due to water main break

The area affected is near 43rd Street and Hampton Boulevard, which is right by Chartway Area.

NORFOLK, Va. — A water main break closed down Monarch Way on the campus of Old Dominion University (ODU) in Norfolk Thursday morning, city officials said on social media.

The area affected is near 43rd Street and Hampton Boulevard, which is right by Chartway Area. Drivers are asked to use Hampton Boulevard and Killam Avenue as alternate routes, the City of Norfolk said.

People will still be able to the north side of Monarch Way as pedestrian access.

The City of Norfolk said the road closure is until further notice. No further information was provided.