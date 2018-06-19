CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Chesapeake Police say new red light cameras will be installed at certain intersections across the city in an effort to combat crashes.

Cameras were first installed at several busy intersections in 2010, after the city partnered with the company Redflex:

Portsmouth Blvd. at Gum Rd.

Military Hwy. at George Washington Hwy.

Military Hwy. at Greenbrier Pkwy.

Atlantic Ave. at Campostella Rd.

Indian River Rd. at Sparrow Rd.

Greenbrier Pkwy. at Kempsville Rd.

Kempsville Rd. at Battlefield Blvd.

Police say two of those cameras -- Military Hwy. at George Washington Hwy. and Atlantic Ave. at Campostella Rd. -- have since been removed after the number of crashes significantly dropped at those intersections.

The city now says it will expand the program and install red light cameras at the following intersections:

Greenbrier Pkwy. at Volvo Pkwy.

Military Hwy. at Canal Dr.

Battlefield Blvd. at Volvo Pkwy.

Taylor Rd. at Portsmouth Blvd.

The city says that violators are contacted by mail to the vehicle's registered address and is a civil offense that does not get reported to the DMV or insurance companies.

Virginia Beach, Norfolk, and Newport News also have red light camera programs.

