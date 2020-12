Hampton Police tweeted that a motorcycle and pickup truck had collided in the 1200 block of Big Bethel Road, leaving one person with life-threatening injuries.

The accident happened around 5:11 p.m., officials said.

There's no information right now on a possible cause of the accident.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when investigators share more details.