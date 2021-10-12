35-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash in Carrollton

According to police, a motorcyclist exited the parking lot of Fatboys Restaurant onto Northbound 17, and pulled out into the path of a box truck.

CARROLLTON, Va. — Virginia State Police said they were on the scene of a deadly two-vehicle crash in Carrollton Friday night.

The crash happened around 8:45 p.m. on Route 17, south of Route 32.

According to police, a motorcyclist exited the parking lot of Fatboys Restaurant onto Northbound 17, and pulled out into the path of a box truck.

The two vehicles crashed, and the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police say he was 35-years-old.