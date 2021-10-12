x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

35-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash in Carrollton

According to police, a motorcyclist exited the parking lot of Fatboys Restaurant onto Northbound 17, and pulled out into the path of a box truck.
Credit: Virginia State Police

CARROLLTON, Va. — Virginia State Police said they were on the scene of a deadly two-vehicle crash in Carrollton Friday night.

The crash happened around 8:45 p.m. on Route 17, south of Route 32. 

According to police, a motorcyclist exited the parking lot of Fatboys Restaurant onto Northbound 17, and pulled out into the path of a box truck. 

The two vehicles crashed, and the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police say he was 35-years-old. 

As of 11:50 p.m., troopers were still on the scene investigating. Officials did not release the name of the victim.

Related Articles

In Other News

Trucking company to test out new technology meant to stop drunk driving