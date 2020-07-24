Motorcyclist crashes into pickup truck, seriously injured, in Kill Devil Hills

Investigators said Nathan Jones, 31, was "driving unlawfully and at a high rate of speed between the two lanes of southbound traffic" before the crash.

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — Friday, Kill Devil Hills Police said a motorcyclist collided with a pickup truck and was ejected from his bike, sustaining serious injuries, on North Croatan Highway.

Police were called to the scene, just south of 1st Street, around 2:25 p.m.

Investigators said Nathan Jones, the 31-year-old driver of the motorcycle, was "driving unlawfully and at a high rate of speed between the two lanes of southbound traffic" before the crash.

A release about the accident said Jones, of Holtwood, Pennsylvania, either didn't see the Toyota pickup, or could not stop in time before he crashed into it.

Jones was taken to the Outer Banks Hospital for his injuries.

The driver of the truck did not report any injuries, but Kill Devil Hills Police said he or she was "shaken" by the incident.

US 158, or North Croatan Highway, was closed for about 35 minutes while police investigated the crash. The road has since reopened.