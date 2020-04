The crash happened just before 8 p.m. at the intersection of Bonney Road and Boggs Avenue South, police said.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach crash between a motorcycle and a sedan left one dead Sunday night.

Even though police and medics responded to the accident, the adult male driver of the motorcycle, who has not been named, died from his injuries.

