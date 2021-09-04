Motorcyclist dies in Suffolk crash with pickup truck; part of Nansemond Parkway closed for investigation

Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue tried to save the motorcyclist once they got to the scene. The driver was taken to a hospital, but he didn't make it.

SUFFOLK, Va. — A motorcyclist died from his injuries after a crash involving a pickup truck in Suffolk.

Saturday afternoon, the city of Suffolk wrote that the crash had happened around 12:30 p.m. near the intersection of Nansemond Parkway and Suffolk Meadows Boulevard.

There aren't many details about what led up to the crash.

The city did say Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue tried to save the motorcyclist once they got to the scene. The driver was taken to a hospital, but doctors there pronounced him dead.

Officials haven't shared his name. Saturday afternoon, they were still trying to let his family know about the fatal crash.