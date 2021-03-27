Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash with 18 wheeler in Suffolk

City of Suffolk officials said a motorcyclist had to be rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after a Friday night accident with an 18-wheeler.

The accident happened just after 7:30 p.m. in the 9000 block of South Quay Road (Route 58 at Holy Neck Road).

Suffolk Fire & Rescue teams helped get the man to a local hospital. The name of the motorcyclist was not initially released.

South Quay and Holy Neck roads were both closed to traffic after the crash, but by 8:40 p.m., had reopened.