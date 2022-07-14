Multi-vehicle crash on I-64 E in Chesapeake causing long backup

Police say some of the people involved in the crash are hurt, but we don't know how many yet.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — All lanes of I-64 eastbound past the George Washington Highway exit in Chesapeake were closed for a multi-vehicle crash Thursday morning.

A spokesperson for the Virginia State Police said this started around 5:07 a.m., and that at 5:45 a.m., troopers were still on the scene trying to help.

Police say some of the people involved in the crash are hurt, but we don't know how many yet.

Around 6 a.m., there was a 2.5-mile backup to the High Rise Bridge. Military Highway is an alternate route for people trying to drive this direction.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when police clear the road or share more information.