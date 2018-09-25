NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Three separate incidents contributed to a backup of more than 13 miles on Interstate 64 West Tuesday morning, going as far back as the I-64/I-264 Interchange.

VDOT said the delays first began around 6 a.m. when a tractor-trailer became disabled inside the westbound Hampton Roads Bridge-tunnel. One of the semi's front tires came off at the rim and the vehicle required a heavy duty tow to remove it from the tunnel.

Then two separate crashes farther back on I-64 -- including a four-vehicle wreck at Little Creek Road -- led to further delays along the interstate.

As of 8 a.m., all lanes are back open, but traffic is still moving slowly.

© 2018 WVEC