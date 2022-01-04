Portion of Highway 12 in Ocracoke shut down for high ocean tide

When the water recedes, NCDOT plans to clean up the road before officials reopen it.

OCRACOKE, N.C. — Part of Highway 12 on Ocracoke Island was shut down Tuesday morning for ocean overwash.

This is the main highway for the island.

A tweet from the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) said the road would be shut down between the Pony Pen and the ferry terminal until the tide went back down.

When the announcement was made, a few minutes after 9 a.m., there wasn't an estimated time for when the road would be open again.

Ocean overwash has been known to shut down portions of NC12, which runs through the spine of the Outer Banks, several times a month.