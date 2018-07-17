NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — This month, brand new buses will hit the streets of Hampton Roads to replace some of HRT's older ones. The agency said the buses will improve the transit experience for its drivers and riders.

Twenty-eight new buses were ordered from the Gillig factory in Livermore, CA. More than half have arrived and will be on the streets in the coming days.

HRT President William Harrell said the older buses require more maintenance and are not as reliable. He said the new buses are a much-needed investment.

"Some of our buses are well beyond their expected life. We are working hard to replace older buses and equipment to enhance the transit experience, both for customers and our operators," said Harrell.

The new buses will arrive almost ready-to-use with fare boxes, radios, computer-aided dispatch, automatic vehicle locator systems, and passenger counters already installed. Only license plates, registration, and state inspection will be required before the buses hit the road.

Brand new buses are arriving this month at Hampton Roads Transit to replace some of the agency’s older ones and enhance the transit experience for its operators and customers. #gohrt 🚌 @NorfolkVA @CityofNN @CityofVaBeach @cityofhampton @cityofPortsVA pic.twitter.com/dsSYsaWUo3 — HamptonRoadsTransit (@gohrt_com) July 16, 2018

According to Operation Projects and Contracts Administrator Michael Perez, the buses were purchased using federal, state and local funding.

“HRT ordered 13 29-footers, seven 35-footers, three 40-footers, and five 40-foot MAX buses,” said Perez.

The buses will cost $13,620,711, including on-site inspections, training, spare parts, etc. The 29-footers cost $443,938, the 35-footers cost $450,863, the regular 40-footers cost $455,063 each and the MAX Commuter variant slightly more at $474,900 with the additional costs arising from special seating and luggage lofts.

The agency ordered mostly 29-footers to better fit the neighborhood-style routes that do not carry as many passengers.

HRT will host hold a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, July 26 to showcase its new buses before the next Transportation District Commission of Hampton Roads meeting.

© 2018 WVEC