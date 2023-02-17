New traffic pattern at HRBT starts Sunday as expansion work continues

Both lanes of traffic on I-64 East will shift onto a temporary bridge immediately upon exiting the tunnel.

HAMPTON, Va. — Some drivers say they can’t wait to see the end of construction at the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel.

“I’m looking forward to it being done,” Joel Hughes said, a driver who takes the HRBT every day.

As VDOT moves into a new phase of the HRBT expansion project, drivers will notice a new traffic pattern.

“That’s going to be quite interesting to see,” Samuel Stephenson, another driver who takes the HRBT, said.

Starting Sunday, both eastbound lanes of I-64 will shift onto a temporary marine bridge as you exit the tunnel.

“I trust in the system, and I believe it’s going to work,” Stephenson said.

“If it gets us to the end result, it is what it is," Hughes said. "I mean there’s a process. We understand that.”

The move allows crews to demolish part of the existing bridge to build a new one.

“I think we kind of expected that as construction on the tunnel progresses," driver Mary Oder said. "Yes, it’s been bad for a while but it’s going to get a lot better.”

The temporary bridge is made of steel piles suited for heavy traffic. It will also make it easier for crews to remove when the permanent bridge is finished.

As drivers prepare to adjust, they say they’ll be sure to take it slow on the road.

“You have people that are creatures of habit,". Hughes said. "So, you just got to pay extra attention especially when you’re driving a big ole van.”

The new bridge will be built in the general path of the existing eastbound lanes.