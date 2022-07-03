New traffic pattern in effect at I-264 East and Newtown Road

The intersection of Newtown Road (Exit 15) and Interstate 264 is one of the busiest for the entire state of Virginia.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It takes time to get used to anything new. For drivers on the Southside, a new traffic pattern went into effect for a major interchange right at the border of Virginia Beach and Norfolk.

“Appears drivers aren’t accustomed to this change. Unexpected, unsure of what they need to do to access," said Jordan-Ashley Walker with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT).

According to Walker, the intersection of Newtown Road (Exit 15) and Interstate 264 is one of the busiest for the entire state of Virginia. The latest VDOT data shows an average of more than 15,000 drivers a day using the eastbound ramp from the interstate.

The new traffic pattern adds an additional off-ramp for those driving on I-264 eastbound toward the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. The ramp officially opened early Monday morning, seeing its first major traffic rush to start the week.

The existing ramp at Exit 15 allowed traffic and drivers to flow in all directions at the end of the ramp, whereas the new off-ramp splits that traffic by acting as a feeder lane for northbound travelers on Newtown Road.

“Especially as we get more and more vehicles traveling, reducing conflict points. Eliminating a signal cycle, they don’t have to wait for that signal timing they can just merge," Walker said.

The adjusted interchange is supposed to eliminate congestion on multiple fronts, by eliminating a signal cycle for drivers and also reducing backup for cars from spilling into the interstate from the exit ramp.

In total, this interchange adjustment is part of a nearly $200 million improvement plan for the area.