Newport News man dies in motorcycle accident; police call for witnesses

There were two people on the motorcycle, and while their injuries didn't seem life-threatening at first, the 49-year-old male passenger died at the hospital.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Police Department is asking for any witnesses of an October 3 motorcycle crash at the intersection of Warwick Boulevard and Union Street to come forward.

Police said that night, a sedan traveling north on Warwick Boulevard was turning left onto Union Street when it collided with a motorcycle.

He's since been identified as Anthony Levy, of Newport News.

The adult female passenger of the motorcycle is expected to be okay, and the driver of the sedan, a 44-year-old man from Smithfield, was not hurt.

Police said all parties stayed at the scene of the accident after it happened, and no charges have been filed yet in the case.