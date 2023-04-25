Man killed in 4-car crash in Hampton

The Hampton Police Division said it happened in the area of West Mercury Boulevard and Seldendale Drive.

HAMPTON, Va. — A Newport News man was killed in a crash involving four vehicles in Hampton on Monday night, according to police.

The Hampton Police Division said it happened in the area of West Mercury Boulevard and Seldendale Drive, which is near the Coliseum Central part of the city. The call came in shortly before 8:15 p.m.

Investigators believe that Russell Stepp, a 62-year-old man from Newport News, was driving westbound on Mercury Boulevard when he rear-ended a Hyundai sedan stopped at the traffic light. Because of the collision, the Hyundai struck two other vehicles.

Medics took Stepp to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A passenger in the Hyundai also went to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.