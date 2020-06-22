Newport News woman killed, other adults and children injured in head-on crash in Mecklenburg

A 25-year-old Newport News woman was killed, two adults sustained life-threatening injuries and three children were hurt in a head-on collision on Sunday.

The woman who died, Courtnie J. Ferrel, was wearing her seatbelt and driving a 2009 Mercury Mariner at the time of the accident. She died at the Maria Parham Health hospital.

Police said the driver of a 2006 Cadillac CTS, 30-year-old Heather Chandler, drove that car across a median and hit Ferrel's car head on.

Virginia State Police said the crash happened about 10:45 a.m. in the 2000 block of Rough Road.

An adult male passenger of Ferrel's car was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after the crash. He had not been wearing his seatbelt.

Chandler, of Warrenton, North Carolina, was wearing her seatbelt but still sustained life-threatening injuries.

The three children in Ferrel's car were taken to a hospital, but police did not say they sustained life-threatening injuries. The children were in the back seat of the Mercury, and two were strapped into children's car seats.