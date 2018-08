NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Crews are working to clear a crash scene on I-64 westbound after a tractor-trailer jackknifed on the highway.

Virginia State Police responded to the crash that happened near the Lee Hall exit.

No one was injured, but police say the westbound lanes will be blocked for an unknown amount of time as they work to clear up the scene.

A detour has been set up at exit 247 for motorists.

No other details have been released at this time.

Detour at Exit 247. Backup on 64 West is 4 miles — VDOT Hampton Roads (@VaDOTHR) August 21, 2018

© 2018 WVEC