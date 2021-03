Police said the crash included two tractor trailers, a dump truck, a pickup truck with a trailer, a work truck and an SUV.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Thursday morning, just after 9 a.m., Suffolk Police were called to a six-vehicle accident on Route 58 Westbound.

Police said nobody was hurt in the crash, which included two tractor trailers, a dump truck, a pickup truck with a trailer, a work truck and an SUV.

The accident closed all westbound lanes of traffic at the scene, near Godwin Boulevard.

By 11:06 a.m., all lanes had reopened to drivers.