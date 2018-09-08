NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — A recent study is suggesting that Norfolk is among the top cities in the United States that has the worst drivers.

Insurify, an online car insurance shopping platform, compiled this list by asking shoppers if they had been cited for a driving incident where they were at fault in the past seven years.

Norfolk was #7 on the list out of a ranking of 20 cities. The study cited that 28.53% of drivers have gotten into an accident where they were at fault.

The survey also noted that 42% of drivers in Norfolk are more likely to get into an at-fault accident than the average driver and 56% of drivers are more likely to receive a speeding ticket than the average driver.

And what was the city with the worst drivers? Greer, South Carolina.

The full list can be found here.

