Traffic

Virginia State Police gives tickets for people going over 100 mph in Norfolk

If you're driving faster than 85 miles per hour in Virginia, or 20 mph over a road's speed limit, you could be charged with reckless driving.
Credit: Virginia State Police
High speed Norfolk driver

NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia State Police is giving people a message for their safety: Slow down.

Troopers shared photos of two speeding tickets on the VSP Twitter page Friday.

In one case, a person was cited for driving 104 mph in a 55 mph zone, and in the other, a person was cited for going 107 mph in a 55 mph zone.

"Keep the speedometer in the legal double digits for everyone's safety," a spokesperson wrote. "No excuse for #VSP troopers to be citing drivers for going 100+ on any road, especially I-564 in Norfolk."

That highway runs from the area of the Norfolk Naval Station to the Oakdale Farms area, where it joins the Hampton Roads Beltway.

