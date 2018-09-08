NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — A recent study suggest that Norfolk is among the top cities in the United States that have the worst drivers.

Insurify, an online car insurance shopping platform, compiled its list by asking shoppers if they had been cited for a driving incident where they were at fault in the past seven years.

Norfolk was #7 on the list out of a ranking of 20 cities. The study cited that 28.53% of drivers have gotten into an accident where they were at fault.

The survey also noted that 42% of drivers in Norfolk are more likely to get into an at-fault accident than the average driver and 56% of drivers are more likely to receive a speeding ticket than the average driver.

And what was the city with the worst drivers? Greer, South Carolina.

The full list can be found here.

Numbers from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles showed the number one spot on Virginia interstates for accidents in 2017 was on I-64 at Virginia Beach Blvd. in Norfolk.

The second interstate location with the most accidents in the state last year was nearby, on I-264 at Newtown Rd. in Norfolk, by the Virginia Beach city line. In that same area there were two other clusters between Northampton Blvd. and the I-64/I-264 interchange.

So far, this year is shaping up to be just as bad. Already, there have been 69 accidents along I-64 in 2018.

Insurify’s recent study was not surprising to people in Norfolk.

Jamil Cobbs, a construction worker, said he lives in Chesapeake, but when he comes to work in Norfolk, he has noticed drivers are more reckless.

"Some of the things I've seen working in Norfolk is crazy. They don't wanna obey the speed limit, the workers on the road, none of the signs,” said Cobbs. “It's just hard driving in Norfolk."

Another issue he has faced while on the job is road rage.

“On a couple occasions people have swiped the cones, we’ve had people throw stuff out the windows saying that we’re in the way, that we need to get off the road,” said Cobbs.

His co-worker, Gregory Norfleet, said he thinks the problems come when drivers lose their patience.

“Everyone is in a hurry all the time. They really need to slow down, obey the laws and the speed limit and Norfolk will be a lot safer," Norfleet said.

