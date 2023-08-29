Norfolk to resurface West Little Creek Road in September

The project will take place on the stretch of road between Hampton Boulevard near Naval Station Norfolk and Granby Street in the Wards Corner area.

NORFOLK, Va. — The City of Norfolk is set to resurface a section of West Little Creek Road in September to make it smoother and safer for people to drive on.

Starting Sept. 5, the project will take place on the stretch of road between Hampton Boulevard near Naval Station Norfolk and Granby Street in the Wards Corner area.

It is expected to be finished by the end of the month, weather permitting.

The resurfacing work will be done at night during the week between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. People are encouraged to find alternate routes to avoid construction, and should expect alternating lane closures and intermittent traffic stoppages.