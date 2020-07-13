Norfolk's Granby Street closed after serious early-morning accident

NORFOLK, Va. — The northbound lanes of Granby Street in Norfolk were closed Monday morning while police investigated a single-car accident.
A tweet from the Norfolk Police Department explained the call came in around 2:15 a.m.
They did not say what kind of vehicle was involved in the accident, or share any information about the driver's identity. We do know that he or she was taken to a hospital "with life-threatening injuries."
This is a developing story, and will be updated when more information becomes available.