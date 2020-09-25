North Carolina highway NC-12 reopens after sand, water cleared

A highway linking barrier islands on North Carolina’s Outer Banks has reopened after water churned up by a tropical storm flooded the road.

OCRACOKE, N.C. — A highway linking barrier islands on North Carolina’s Outer Banks has reopened after water churned up by a tropical storm flooded the road and piled sand as high as 6 feet over the pavement.

The state Department of Transportation announced that N.C. 12 reopened to traffic at noon Thursday after it was closed near Hatteras and Ocracoke islands for days as crews worked to clear the remnants of flooding from Hurricane Teddy off the roadway.