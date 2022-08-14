TRAFFIC ALERT: North Landing Bridge closed for repairs

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The North Landing Bridge is closed for repairs, and according to a Tweet from Chesapeake Roads, it could be several days before it reopens.
The Tweet said: "A marked detour using Centerville Tpk and Elbow Rd will be in place during the closure."
The bridge, near the Chesapeake-Virginia Beach border, crosses the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. It's a double swing span, two lane bridge operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
The bridge, which was built in 1955 and normally handles about 11,000 vehicles a day, has undergone numerous closures and repairs over it's lifetime - sometimes for months at a time.
Discussions to replace the bridge are still in the very early stages. It’s a process that would take years.