CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Mount Pleasant Road is closed at North Landing Bridge this morning. Chesapeake Roads tweeted that the bridge is stuck in the open position.

The tweet says the Norfolk District U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is on the scene troubleshooting are police are rerouting traffic.

There is no ETA for when the bridge will be fixed.

