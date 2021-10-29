Traffic Alert: Part of Northampton Blvd to close due to VP Harris visit

The road will be closed between the intersections with Interstate 64 in Norfolk and Diamond Springs Road in Virginia Beach.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Part of Northampton Boulevard will close Friday afternoon due to Vice President Kamala Harris' visit to the area.

Harris is joining Grammy Award-winning musician and Virginia Beach native Pharrell Williams to campaign with Democratic former governor Terry McAuliffe in Norfolk.

The road will be closed between the intersections with Interstate 64 in Norfolk and Diamond Springs Road in Virginia Beach.

The Virginia Beach Police Department said the closure is expected to start at 4:30 p.m.