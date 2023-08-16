Part of Northampton Boulevard in Virginia Beach closed due to vehicle crash

The eastbound lanes between Independence Boulevard and Pleasure House Road are affected. Detours are in place.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Part of Northampton Boulevard in Virginia Beach is closed Wednesday evening due to a "serious" crash, police said.

According to the Virginia Beach Police Department, three vehicles were involved, and one driver was brought to the hospital.

The eastbound lanes between Independence Boulevard and Pleasure House Road are affected. Police said the road will be closed "for a while" as officers complete the investigation and clean up an oil spill from one of the vehicles.

Detours are in place, but police want people to avoid driving in the area while police investigate.