CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Tuesday afternoon, part of Gilmerton Road in Chesapeake had to be closed to traffic because of an oil spill.

The notification was sent out just after 3 p.m.

Only one of the southbound lanes between Oklahoma Drive and Canal Drive was shut down.

Officials did not give an estimated time the road could be reopened.

There's no word yet on what could have caused the spill.